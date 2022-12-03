Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 19.1% in November

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGFHY. UBS Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.51) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.35) to GBX 275 ($3.29) in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Price Performance

Kingfisher stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 148,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,662. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

Kingfisher Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.58%.

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading

