Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in November

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 392,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,299.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNKBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Kinnevik alerts:

Kinnevik Price Performance

Shares of KNKBF remained flat at 15.15 during midday trading on Friday. Kinnevik has a 12-month low of 11.55 and a 12-month high of 35.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.44.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.