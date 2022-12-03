Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 63,909 Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,909 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Shares of CDRO stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

