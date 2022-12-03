Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth $66,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

SSO stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $74.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.