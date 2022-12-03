Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,452 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after buying an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,593,000 after buying an additional 754,159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,652,000 after buying an additional 444,913 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,035,000 after buying an additional 103,473 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,851,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,058,000 after buying an additional 475,133 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEMG stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.