Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,289 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,289 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.