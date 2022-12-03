Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 254,331 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,331 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

loanDepot Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,084,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,084,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,381,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,435,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,581. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

LDI opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

