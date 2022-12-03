Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,700 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,298.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Komercní banka, a.s. from 880.00 to 900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KMERF remained flat at $32.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

Featured Stories

