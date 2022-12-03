Komodo Market Cap Tops $28.86 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $28.86 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001259 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00273697 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00087243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,080,248 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.