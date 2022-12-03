Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,605,600 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 7,096,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

Shares of Konica Minolta stock remained flat at $3.01 during trading on Friday. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.