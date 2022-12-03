Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 460,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 549.6 days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBAGF remained flat at $2.04 on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

