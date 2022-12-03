KonPay (KON) Tops One Day Volume of $130,137.89

KonPay (KON) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and $130,137.89 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay token can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.55 or 0.06289175 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00502395 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.05 or 0.30558048 BTC.

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

