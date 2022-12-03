Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.15 EPS.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.68.

NYSE KR opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kroger by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Kroger by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

