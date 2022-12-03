Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $134.35 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00003862 BTC on exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market cap of $134.35 million and $13,179.17 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official message board is blog.kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

