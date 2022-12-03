La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LFDJF remained flat at $37.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 812. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $46.00.
About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme
