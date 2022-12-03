La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFDJF remained flat at $37.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 812. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

