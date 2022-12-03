Laqira Protocol (LQR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $289,775.75

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.91 million and approximately $289,775.75 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.57 or 0.06294555 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00502970 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,188.64 or 0.30593015 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today's novel technologies and services in various fields."

