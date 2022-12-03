Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,458,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,243,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,692,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average is $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.