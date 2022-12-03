Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.18 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

