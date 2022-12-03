Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 751.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.52 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

