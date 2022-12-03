Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $360.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $346.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.17 and its 200-day moving average is $329.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

