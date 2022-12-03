Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 548 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $306.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.25. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.