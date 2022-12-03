Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 87 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.62. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

