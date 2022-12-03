Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 174.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,041 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $95,415,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $31,194,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.67. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of -0.17.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

