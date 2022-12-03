Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 144.8 days.

Legrand stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Legrand had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

