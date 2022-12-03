Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 948,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,355 shares of company stock worth $5,736,987. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Boston Partners lifted its position in Leidos by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Leidos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after acquiring an additional 426,858 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,515,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. 471,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

