Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Shares Up 0.7%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $2.98. 36,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 283,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEXX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.