Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Liberty Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.30%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $48,026.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,348,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,422,611.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,465,599 shares of company stock worth $191,186,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

