Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623 over the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

