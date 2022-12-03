Lido Staked ETH 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.90 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.36 billion and approximately $4.90 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,249.61 or 0.07360027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.03 or 0.06338251 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00507359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.63 or 0.30592568 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,780,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,778,918.63354778 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,257.99733114 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $10,805,558.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

