Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LWAY. TheStreet lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
LWAY opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
