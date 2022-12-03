Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.07 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). Approximately 379,368 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 121,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing products. The company develops and manufactures lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

