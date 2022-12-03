Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Limbach in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Trading Down 1.6 %

Limbach stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. 99,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,274. Limbach has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

Insider Activity

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $122.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,435.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Limbach by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Limbach by 15.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 7.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.