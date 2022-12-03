Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 15,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 49,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Liminal BioSciences Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liminal BioSciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

