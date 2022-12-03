Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of LIMAF stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Linamar has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.30.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.