Linden Advisors LP Boosts Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Linden Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,064 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Merger by 1.6% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 309,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pioneer Merger by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 65,866 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Merger by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Merger by 39.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,214,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 630,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACX opened at $10.07 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Pioneer Merger Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

