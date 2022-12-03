Linden Advisors LP Buys Shares of 750,000 Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 2.91% of Valuence Merger Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,002,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VMCA opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

