Linden Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Linden Advisors LP cut its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of GX Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 2,001.5% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 500,384 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,187,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $347,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXII opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.93.

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

