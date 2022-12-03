Linden Advisors LP Has $14.40 Million Stock Holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Linden Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331,528 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned about 2.10% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth $369,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth $386,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 221.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

