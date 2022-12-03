Linden Advisors LP Has $629,000 Holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Linden Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910,510 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.22% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 11.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 110,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Stock Performance

VII stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

About 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

