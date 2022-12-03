Linden Advisors LP Invests $6.04 Million in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $151,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $153,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $4,828,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SPCM opened at $10.29 on Friday. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

About Sound Point Acquisition Corp I

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

