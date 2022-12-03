Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $750,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $834,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $4,473,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $334,000.

Get SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I alerts:

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.