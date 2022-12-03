Linden Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Linden Advisors LP decreased its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925,000 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Ross Acquisition Corp II worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 14.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 61,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Ross Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of ROSS opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.11.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.