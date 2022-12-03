Linden Advisors LP Sells 563,004 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Linden Advisors LP decreased its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,004 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,880,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42,281 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 8.7% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,601,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after acquiring an additional 208,307 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 550.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 75,953 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 9.4% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HIII stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

