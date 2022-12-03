Linden Advisors LP Sells 811,441 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Linden Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,441 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 97,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVFA opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

SVF Investment Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

