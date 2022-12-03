Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,412,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 1,228,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,060.0 days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDAF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

Línea Directa Aseguradora Company Profile

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other non-life insurance products under the Línea Directa, Penelope Seguros, Aprecio, and Vivaz Seguros brands.

