Linear Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.00 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Linear has a total market cap of $64.00 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

