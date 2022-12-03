Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 9,592 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

MS opened at $92.10 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

