Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,727 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cadence Bank worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after buying an additional 182,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 135,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,099,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,171,000 after purchasing an additional 124,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,033,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 65,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.