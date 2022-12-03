Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 502.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39,336 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 160,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $374.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

