Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after purchasing an additional 535,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

